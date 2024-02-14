Open Menu

4 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Rawalakot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

4 killed, several injured as passenger bus overturns in Rawalakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) At least four persons were killed, while other several hurt when a passenger bus travelling from Gambhir to Hujra overturned near Rawalakot on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the bus was carrying passengers at the time of the accident, in a result four people lost their lives on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

The driver lost control of the bus which skidded down into gorge in Rawalakot.

Rescue and police officials cordoned-off the area after reaching the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Hujra CMH Rawalakot.

