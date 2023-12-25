4 killed, several injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Atleast four persons were killed while another five got injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Islamabad Expressway near Dhokh Kala Khan in the wee hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources, an overspeeding car collided with a motorcycle, resultantly, four people were killed on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police teams reached the spot and started an investigation after cordoning off the area, adding, the injured and bodies were shifted to hospital.

Rescue teams also reached the accident site and launched a rescue operation.

The identity of the dead and the injured could not be ascertained yet.