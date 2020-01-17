4 killed, two injured in Swat roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :At least four of a family members were killed and two others including children seriously injured when the roof a house crashed over a family in Mingora Khuna Gul Swat district on early Friday morning.

According to the details, said that a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed after heavy rain and snow and six family members including women and children were asleep in the house were buried under the debris.

Following the incident, all of them were taken out by rescue operation, however, four of them diedon the spot, while two were in critical condition and admitted hospital for further treatment.

Rescue sources said , the injured and dead were shifted to Hospital immediately after the incident, private news channel reported.