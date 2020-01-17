UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed, Two Injured In Swat Roof Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

4 killed, two injured in Swat roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :At least four of a family members were killed and two others including children seriously injured when the roof a house crashed over a family in Mingora Khuna Gul Swat district on early Friday morning.

According to the details, said that a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed after heavy rain and snow and six family members including women and children were asleep in the house were buried under the debris.

Following the incident, all of them were taken out by rescue operation, however, four of them diedon the spot, while two were in critical condition and admitted hospital for further treatment.

Rescue sources said , the injured and dead were shifted to Hospital immediately after the incident, private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Snow Swat Mingora Women Family All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

7 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

9 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

9 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

10 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

10 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.