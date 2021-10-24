4 kilns, one dyeing factory sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Environmental Protection Department has sealed four brick-kilns and one dyeing factory on Sunday on the charge of polluting environment in Faisalabad.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema said that environment teams checked various kilns and factories and found four brick-kilns and one dyeing factory running on the old technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

The environment teams sealed the premises of the kilns and dyeing factory in addition to getting cases registered against their owners and imposing a total fine of Rs 150,000 on them.

Meanwhile, the environment teams also imposed Rs 9500 fine on 45 vehicles which were found emitting excessive smoke in Faisalabad, the official said.