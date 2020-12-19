4 kilns sealed in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala sealed four brick kilns over violations of environment protection laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala sealed four brick kilns over violations of environment protection laws.

A spokesman of local administration said Saturday that AC Jaranwala Zainul Abideen along with teams of Environment Protection Department inspected 34 kilns and found 4 kilns running without zigzag technology.

The kilns were emitting excessive smoke and thus adding to smog.

The AC ordered to arrest managers of the four kilns and they were sent behind the bars at concerned police stations. Administration sealed premises of the kilns and further action was in progress.