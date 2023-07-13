4 laborers injured in roof collapse in Faislabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four laborers sustained multiple injuries due to roof collapse in an under construction power loom factory in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Four laborers sustained multiple injuries due to roof collapse in an under construction power loom factory in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that mason and laborers were busy in fitting tile on rooftop of a power loom factory of one Younus Jatt situated at Qadir Abad Chowk but the roof could not bear burden of the tiles and caved in.

As a result, four laborers including Tayyab Qamar (80), Saleem (57), Shafqat Nasir (52) and Shakeel Shafi (50) received serious injuries and Rescue-1122 shifted them to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad after providing them first aid, he added.