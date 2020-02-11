UrduPoint.com
4 Labors Die, 15 Injured Due To Boiler Explosion In Textile Mill In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:29 PM

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) 4 laborers have been killed and 15 have been injured in boiler explosion incident in Textile Mill on Sargodha road Faisalabad.According to media reports, boiler exploded in textile mill and as a result 4 labors were burnt to death and 15 got critically injured.

Injured were shifted to hospital in critical condition.Mill building was also destroyed due to explosion and many persons were buried under debris while rescue team search operation is underway for hunting missing persons in debris.According to rescue sources, boiler exploded due to high gas pressure which caused unpleasant incident.

