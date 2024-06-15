4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Chak No 80/WB in district Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Chak No 80/WB in district Vehari.

According to Rescue 1122, a labourer named Aslam Parhyar was working in a manhole.

All of a sudden, he went missing.

Resultantly, another three persons entered into a manhole to trace and rescue Aslam.

However, they also fell unconscious. Resultantly, they all died of suffocation. The other deceased persons are identified as Nawaz alias Mitho, Mushtaq and Asghar.

The deceased persons were shifted to Rural Health Centre Garhamor.

Police concerned was invesgiating the incident.