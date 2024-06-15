Open Menu

4 Labourers Die Of Suffocation During Cleanliness Of Manhole

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:45 PM

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Chak No 80/WB in district Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Chak No 80/WB in district Vehari.

According to Rescue 1122, a labourer named Aslam Parhyar was working in a manhole.

All of a sudden, he went missing.

Resultantly, another three persons entered into a manhole to trace and rescue Aslam.

However, they also fell unconscious. Resultantly, they all died of suffocation. The other deceased persons are identified as Nawaz alias Mitho, Mushtaq and Asghar.

The deceased persons were shifted to Rural Health Centre Garhamor.

Police concerned was invesgiating the incident.

Related Topics

Police Died Vehari Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

5 minutes ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

5 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

12 minutes ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

25 minutes ago
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

30 minutes ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

30 minutes ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

30 minutes ago
 Policeman shot, injured in robbery

Policeman shot, injured in robbery

30 minutes ago
 Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game ..

Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia

33 minutes ago
 India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at ..

India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan