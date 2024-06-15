4 Labourers Die Of Suffocation During Cleanliness Of Manhole
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Chak No 80/WB in district Vehari
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Chak No 80/WB in district Vehari.
According to Rescue 1122, a labourer named Aslam Parhyar was working in a manhole.
All of a sudden, he went missing.
Resultantly, another three persons entered into a manhole to trace and rescue Aslam.
However, they also fell unconscious. Resultantly, they all died of suffocation. The other deceased persons are identified as Nawaz alias Mitho, Mushtaq and Asghar.
The deceased persons were shifted to Rural Health Centre Garhamor.
Police concerned was invesgiating the incident.
Recent Stories
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
Policeman shot, injured in robbery
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia
India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience12 minutes ago
-
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements30 minutes ago
-
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM30 minutes ago
-
Slain child's body found near DSP's office30 minutes ago
-
Policeman shot, injured in robbery30 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Board Corporation25 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock33 minutes ago
-
70m distributed among sick children of policemen33 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers hail PM's address36 minutes ago
-
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha36 minutes ago
-
Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur36 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt announces Eid holidays from 17 to 19 June26 minutes ago