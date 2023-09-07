4 labourers injured in building collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Four labourers were injured due to a building collapse of an under-construction house in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that labourers were busy in construction of the upper storey of a house in Model City Satiana Road when the roof of ground floor could not bear the load and caved in.

As a result, four labourers including Zahid Sharif (40), Dilawar Masih (27), Tahir Nazir (22) and Haroon Ghafoor (25) received serious injuries.

The Rescue-1122 personnel shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital after providing them the first aid and doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.