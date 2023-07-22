4 labourers injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Four labourers were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station, here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that labourers and masons were busy in construction of a hall for Janazgah (funeral prayer building) in Chak No 107-GB when its roof caved in.

As a result, Shafiq Munir (27), Zeeshan Shafiq (19), Shan Naseem (22), all three residents of Sahiwal, and Nawaz Khan (27), a resident of Awan Wala were buried under the debris.

The Rescue-1122 personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and pulled out the victims from under debris. They shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.