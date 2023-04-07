4 labs, one clinic sealed over rules' violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ata-ul-Munim sealed four laboratories and one clinic on the charge of violation of health rules and regulations.

A spokesman for the Health Department said here on Friday that the DHO, along with his team, checked various laboratories and found Iqra Laboratories at Liaquat Chowk Sabzi Mandi Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Talha Clinical Laboratory, Khidmat Diagnostic Laboratory, Gulberg Road, and Rifah Laboratory, Jinnah Colony, violating the rules.

The officer sealed premises of these laboratories.

Meanwhile, the DHO also found sale of expired medicines at Pets Health Centre, Guru Nanak Pura, and sealed it. Further action against owners of the laboratories and clinic was under way, he added.