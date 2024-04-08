4 Lakh Job Seekers, 67,000 Employers Registered Through PITB's Job Centre
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Labour & Human Resource Department (L&HRD) has enrolled over 400,000 Job Seekers and 67,000 Employers since its launch in August 2022.
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday.
The Punjab Job Center, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial role in fostering connections between 67,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge among employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the significance of the Job Center in assisting and empowering youth to secure meaningful employment opportunities.
He highlighted that the initiative not only aids industrialists but also empowers employers by offering access to a varied range of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workforce.
The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike.
Individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as business owners or citizen workers. The Job Center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust database of available human resources across Punjab.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU Eid holidays7 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Naqvi strongly condemns explosion in Khuzdar7 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Khuzdar explosion7 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in accident7 minutes ago
-
DCs, DPOs directed to ensure prevention of aerial firing7 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to launch comprehensive crackdown against power pilferers17 minutes ago
-
PU appoints Dr Kanwal, Dr Rukhsana as Professor Emeritus17 minutes ago
-
PRCS, IFRC distribute livestock among flood-affected families in Sindh, Balochistan27 minutes ago
-
Police foils drug supply attempt, two dealers nabbed37 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi launches new political party37 minutes ago
-
SEPA Sanghar initiates water quality testing in Jhol and surroundings47 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visits Wali Bagh expresses condolence with ANP leadership47 minutes ago