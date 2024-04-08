Open Menu

4 Lakh Job Seekers, 67,000 Employers Registered Through PITB's Job Centre

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Labour & Human Resource Department (L&HRD) has enrolled over 400,000 Job Seekers and 67,000 Employers since its launch in August 2022.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday.

The Punjab Job Center, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial role in fostering connections between 67,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge among employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the significance of the Job Center in assisting and empowering youth to secure meaningful employment opportunities.

He highlighted that the initiative not only aids industrialists but also empowers employers by offering access to a varied range of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workforce.

The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike.

Individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as business owners or citizen workers. The Job Center's commitment extends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust database of available human resources across Punjab.

