4 Land Grabbers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

4 land grabbers arrested

Taxila Police on Wednesday arrested four alleged members of the land grabbing mafia and sophisticated weapons were recovered from their possession

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Wednesday arrested four alleged members of the land grabbing mafia and sophisticated weapons were recovered from their possession.

According to a police spokesmen, four members of the land grabbing racket identified as Afsar, Ramzan, Abu-Alhasan and Shahzaib tried to illegally occupy the land.

Police, on the call of a resident, responded and arrested the suspects and sophisticated weapons were recovered from their possession which included one MP-5 gun, two 223-bore, one 44-bore and a number of bullets.

Taxila police registered a case and started investigation.

