4 LESCO officials taken to task for conniving in power theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken to task four officials facilitating electricity thieves as well as defaulters.

On the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, strict action is being taken against the officers and officials conniving in electricity thefts.

The company’s spokesman told the media on Friday that two officials involved in electricity theft had been suspended and cases filed against them, while departmental proceedings had been initiated against two officials for facilitating electricity thieves.



He explained that a Lineman Zafarullah was found involved in electricity theft in the area of Raja Jang Sub-Division. The accused was pilfering electricity directly from light transmission line for a shop and a Dera (outhouse) and he was charged 2,190 units as a detection bill valuing at Rs 124,530.

In the area of Phool Nagar Sub-Division, another LESCO official Sardar Sain Dogar was supplying power to other houses directly from main line and by installing bogus meters.

A case has been registered against the accused Sardar Sain Dogar, besides imposing a fine of Rs 500,000.

The spokesman added that a Lineman Zahoor Ahmed was caught conniving in electricity theft in the area of Gulshan Ravai Sub-Division, as he used to illegally restore the disconnected connection of a defaulter namely Abid Noor in Sanda area.

The accused has been immediately suspended and departmental action has been initiated against him.

Similarly, Malik Tariq, a LESCO official in the Davis Road Sub-Division area, has been providing electricity to a citizen Ilyas from direct supply and getting Rs 20,000 as bribe per month.

The accused Tariq has been suspended and the departmental action has also been started against him, while a case has been registered against electricity thief namely Ilyas and Rs 350,000 have been charged as detection bill.