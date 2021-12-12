4 marquees sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf sealed four marquees on the charge of violating corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The AC, along with his team, conducted visit to the marriage halls and hotels and found four marquees involved in violating corona SOPs as well as one dish act, a spokesman said on Sunday.