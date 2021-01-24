UrduPoint.com
4 Marquees Sealed, 16 Booked

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed four marriage halls and got register cases against 16 persons and arrested six of them over violation of the Marriage Act and non-implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Sadar sealed Cottage Marquee, Regency Grand, Al-Quresh, Victoria Executive.

He also got registered cases against the management of Victoria Executive Marquee Gatwala, Cottage Marquee Hall-I,II, Al-Quresh Marquee Millat Road, Regency Grand Marquee Canal Road and Paradise Grand Marquee, Daewoo Road.

The assistant commissioner city got registered cases against management of 10 marriage halls including Victoria Executive, Silver Spoon, Paradise Grand, Grand Q-Sign, Crystal, Royal Palace, and Chiniot Palace

