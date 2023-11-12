Open Menu

4 Marriage Halls Fined Over One-dish Law Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

4 marriage halls fined over one-dish law violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Four marriage halls were fined over violation of one-dish policy here on Sunday.

According to official sources, in connection with ongoing action against one-dish policy violators in the district, Assistant commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various marriage halls and imposed 50,000 fine each on two marriage halls over the law violation.

She also imposed Rs 30,000 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering and encroachments.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a marriage hall over violation of the one-dish law.

AC Shahiwal Muhammad Nawaz inspected four marriage halls located in Sahiwal and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on one marriage hall located at Sahiwal-Khushab Road over violation of the law.

Assistant Commissioner Sillanwli Shiza Rehman sealed a petrol pump and imposed Rs 10,000 fine over a faulty gauge at Sillanwli-Farooqa Road.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Marriage Road Sahiwal Kot Momin Shahpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

54 minutes ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

15 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

15 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

15 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

15 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

15 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

15 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan