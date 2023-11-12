4 marriage halls fined over one-dish law violation

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Four marriage halls were fined over violation of one-dish policy here on Sunday.

According to official sources, in connection with ongoing action against one-dish policy violators in the district, Assistant commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various marriage halls and imposed 50,000 fine each on two marriage halls over the law violation.

She also imposed Rs 30,000 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering and encroachments.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a marriage hall over violation of the one-dish law.

AC Shahiwal Muhammad Nawaz inspected four marriage halls located in Sahiwal and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on one marriage hall located at Sahiwal-Khushab Road over violation of the law.

Assistant Commissioner Sillanwli Shiza Rehman sealed a petrol pump and imposed Rs 10,000 fine over a faulty gauge at Sillanwli-Farooqa Road.