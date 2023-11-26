Open Menu

4 Marriage Halls Sealed, 4 Caterers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 07:00 PM

4 marriage halls sealed, 4 caterers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The district administration officers sealed four marriage halls and arrested four caterers in addition to imposing a heavy fine on them on the charge of one-dish and marriage act violations.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the admin officers checked 10 marriage halls in different parts of Faisalabad and found four halls involved in violation of one-dish and marriage act laws.

These marriage halls were sealed besides arresting four caterers from the spot.

The officers also imposed Rs 950,000 fine on them, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Marriage Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan