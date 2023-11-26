4 Marriage Halls Sealed, 4 Caterers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The district administration officers sealed four marriage halls and arrested four caterers in addition to imposing a heavy fine on them on the charge of one-dish and marriage act violations.
A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the admin officers checked 10 marriage halls in different parts of Faisalabad and found four halls involved in violation of one-dish and marriage act laws.
These marriage halls were sealed besides arresting four caterers from the spot.
The officers also imposed Rs 950,000 fine on them, he added.