Open Menu

4 Martyred Personnel Of Security Forces Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM

4 martyred personnel of security forces laid to rest with full military honors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Four brave personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire between Security Force and Khwarij terrorists in general areas Karama, South Wazirstan District were laid to rest on Friday in their native areas with full military honors.

Those who were laid to rest with full military honors in their native areas include Naib Subedar Taib Shah (age: 38 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Habibullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Orakzai), said an Inter Service Public Relations news release.

A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs.

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation's resolve.

Related Topics

Fire Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Karak Tank

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

5 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

5 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

5 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

6 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

6 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

8 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

10 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan