4 Martyred Personnel Of Security Forces Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Four brave personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire between Security Force and Khwarij terrorists in general areas Karama, South Wazirstan District were laid to rest on Friday in their native areas with full military honors.
Those who were laid to rest with full military honors in their native areas include Naib Subedar Taib Shah (age: 38 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Habibullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Orakzai), said an Inter Service Public Relations news release.
A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs.
Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation's resolve.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme21 minutes ago
-
No province matches Punjab’s progress in public relief: Kousar Kazmi41 minutes ago
-
10th Islamabad Literature Festival kicks off1 hour ago
-
Economy moving on right track, no need for mini-budget: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
Banned outfit member surrenders, condemns militant activities1 hour ago
-
Iqbal’s philosophy: A beacon of light for nation1 hour ago
-
Tank admin conducts operations for price control1 hour ago
-
Barrister Saif inaugurates thalassemia center at Alkhidmat Hospital1 hour ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib briefed on efforts to curb cyber-crimes against children1 hour ago
-
IHC disposes off contempt petition on PTI founder’s meeting1 hour ago
-
Minister meets thalassemia patients, reviews facilities at Sundas Foundation1 hour ago
-
Mirpurkhas hosts provincial consultation regarding empowering women1 hour ago