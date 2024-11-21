4 matches played under Karachi Metropolitan Football Cup 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Four more matches were played during the Karachi Metropolitan Football Cup 2024, across different venues on Thursday, being organized by the Department of Culture and sports of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The first match was between Saddar Town and North Karachi Town at Kakri Ground, Lyari. The second match at Madhur Ground was between Malir and Chineser Town.

The third match took place at the KMC Football Stadium, where Ibrahim Haidri Town faced Moring Mir Bahr Town, and the fourth match at Muhammadi Football Ground in Malir saw the teams from Gulberg Town and Gulshan Town compete.

The KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024 has attracted significant interest from football enthusiasts in Karachi, with large crowds enjoying the matches and giving players a hearty round of applause for their excellent performances. The tournament features 24 teams, 23 of which represent town administrations, while one team is from KMC itself.

The winning team will receive a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 million, while the runner-up will get Rs 500,000, and the third-place team will earn Rs 250,000 in cash.

The matches are being held at football grounds across all seven districts of Karachi, with the semi-finals and final being played under floodlights.

FIFA-approved referees and other technical staff have been hired for supervision, and former football players and experts are providing consultations to ensure that the first-ever Metropolitan Football Cup, held under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, meets the highest standards and offers the best experience for football fans.

Four matches were played in which teams from Orangi Town, Baldia Town, and Korangi Town achieved victories, while one match ended without a decision, said a statement on Wednesday.

At the KMC Football Stadium, Orangi Town defeated Manghopir Town 2-0. At the KAKRI Football Ground in Lyari, Korangi Town won by walkover, defeating North Nazimabad Town 3-0.

At Madhu Football Ground, Safoora town and Baldia Town teams faced off, with Safoora Town scoring two goals, but Baldia Town triumphed 3-2.

At all brothers ground Malir the match played between Landhi and Shah Faisal Town ended with 1-1draw.