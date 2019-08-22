4 Maund China Salt recovered during raid in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food authority has recovered 3 maund China salt and sealed four shops during operation in Sabzi Mandi Peshawar.KP Food authority said that raid was conducted on a grocery shop in Sabzi Mandi and 3 maund China salt was found therein

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) food authority has recovered 3 maund China salt and sealed four shops during operation in Sabzi Mandi Peshawar.KP Food authority said that raid was conducted on a grocery shop in Sabzi Mandi and 3 maund China salt was found therein.

China salt was stored in the shops stealthily and later it was supplied to other parts of the city. .During the action 4 shops were sealed and 4 shop keepers were arrested.Food authority said over 100 maund China Salt has been seized so far during different raids.