Open Menu

4 MC Employees Die Of Electric Shock At Dijkot Disposal Station

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM

4 MC employees die of electric shock at Dijkot disposal station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Four officials of Municipal Committee Dijkot were killed and two others including a rescue official sustained injuries when they suffered fatal electric shock while repairing a water pump in a well of disposal station on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, five officials of the Municipal Committee Dijkot were repairing an electric water pump at a disposal station near the graveyard of Chak No 263-RB when they received an electric shock.

As a result, four officials were killed on-the-spot.

They included Shafique (35), Asgar (40), an electrician; Haji Burhan (40) and Arsalan (36). Another official Hamid and a rescue official Nasir also suffered electric shock and they were shifted to rural health centre and civil hospital, respectively in a critical condition.

The bodies were moved to Rural Health Centre Dijkot, according to rescue sources.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and directed the CPO to visit the site and submit a detailed report to his office.

Related Topics

Water Visit Nasir SITE

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

7 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

20 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

20 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

20 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan