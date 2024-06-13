4 MC employees die of electric shock at Dijkot disposal station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Four officials of Municipal Committee Dijkot were killed and two others including a rescue official sustained injuries when they suffered fatal electric shock while repairing a water pump in a well of disposal station on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, five officials of the Municipal Committee Dijkot were repairing an electric water pump at a disposal station near the graveyard of Chak No 263-RB when they received an electric shock.

As a result, four officials were killed on-the-spot.

They included Shafique (35), Asgar (40), an electrician; Haji Burhan (40) and Arsalan (36). Another official Hamid and a rescue official Nasir also suffered electric shock and they were shifted to rural health centre and civil hospital, respectively in a critical condition.

The bodies were moved to Rural Health Centre Dijkot, according to rescue sources.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and directed the CPO to visit the site and submit a detailed report to his office.