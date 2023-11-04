4 mega projects in Lahore nearing completion

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) said on Saturday that provincial government's four mega projects would be opened for traffic this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) said on Saturday that provincial government's four mega projects would be opened for traffic this month.

A senior LDA official told APP on Saturday that Bedian Road Underpass, Akbar Chowk Flyover, Shahdara Flyover and Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass would be opened for traffic in November, as more than 95 per cent work on all these projects had been completed.

With the continuous follow-up by the Punjab chief minister, development projects were being completed in record time. The entire LDA team and contractors are working day and night to complete the projects, added the sources.

Akbar Chowk flyover project is being completed in a short period of six months instead of 10 months. Apart from two flyovers, the project also includes 10 U-turns and remodeling of Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

On the directions of Punjab chief minister, not a single tree was cut during the remodeling of the Akbar Chowk flyover project.

Meanwhile, regular work on the project started on May 26 this year, while according to the contract, the last date is March 25 next year.

Likewise, Shahdara flyover project is being completed in a short period of 7.5 months instead of 10 months.

The construction work on the project started on April 4, according to the contract, the last date of completion of the project is January 4, next year.

Similarly, the Bedian Road Underpass project is being completed in a short period of 2.

5 months instead of 6 months. The construction work on the project started on August 26, while according to the contract, the last date of completion of the project is February 26 next year.

Moreover, Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass is being completed in a short period of around 2 months instead of 6 months. The construction works on the project officially started on September 14. According to the contract, the last date of completion of the project is March 10 next year.

It is worth mentioning here that despite the record rainfall this year, these projects are being completed ahead of schedule.

The ongoing projects at the busiest points in the city will significantly improve traffic flow, the sources told APP.

The completion of these mega development projects will benefit about 8,000,00 vehicles per day. Crores of rupees will be saved in terms of fuel and time.

Mohsin Naqvi recently presided over a Planning & Development board meeting in which the Punjab cabinet also participated.

The CM reviewed further progress being made on 43 ongoing projects for welfare of people. He also monitored development progress on the projects through drone footage and reviewed administrative as well as financial matters of the projects.

During the briefing, the CM was informed that more than 92 percent work on the Shahdara multi-grade flyover project while 65 percent work on the Imamia Colony overhead bridge had also been completed.