4-member Bike Lifter Gang Busted In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested four-member gang involved in multiple incidents of theft cases and recovered 04 motorcycles, mobile phones and cash money from their possession in the limits of City police station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Police Station City Police under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Taimur Khan with police team arrested the four members gang involved in the several incidents of theft cases.

The police recovered 04 motorcycles stolen in various incidents, cash money of 01 lakh 75 thousand rupees, 02 mobile phones and 01 battery from the possession of arrested accused.

Police had registered the cases against the criminals separately in police station and started proceedings.

DSP City Muhammad Adnan said that further investigation is going on with the arrested accused, it is the responsibility of the police to protect the life and property of the people, and the police is always engaged in action against the criminal elements.

The police is continuing its work to arrest thieves, drug dealers, dacoit gangs and other criminal elements.

He further added that operation against professional criminals will continue with zero tolerance policy.

“These social enemies do not deserve any leniency,” he added.

