4-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

4-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The district police busted a dacoit gang namely 'Tariq alias Manga Dacoit Gang', involved in dacoity, on Saturday and arrested its four members including the ring leader.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Saddar Daska police station, along with a police team, traced the accused and arrested them.

During interrogation, Rs 1,000,000, in cash, four motorcycles, 10 mobile-phones, three pistols and several bullets were recovered from them. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

