4-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

4-member dacoit gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Police arrested four members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables and weapons from them, here on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Sillanwali police team, headed by SHO Irfanul Haq, conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Ali Shan and his other three accomplices -- Ameer Sultan, Muhammad Shahzad and Allah Ditta.

The arrested accused were wanted by the police in eight cases of dacoity.

Police recovered valuables worth Rs 1.06 million and three pistols of 30-bore from them.

Further investigation was underway.

