4-member dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested 4-member dacoit gang and recovered cash, cell phones, illicit weapons and snatched motorcycles from them.

Police spokesperson said here Friday, a police team led by SHO Rana Maghfoor Ahmed conducted raid and arrested 4-member dacoit gang identified as Nasim Abbas, Hamad, Tariq Shaheen and Gull Faraz.

Police recovered items including 6 motorcycles, 4 pistols, cell phones and cash from them.

Further investigation is underway.