4-member Dacoit Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

4-member dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

A police spokesman said on Monday that a police team, headed by SPO Madina Town Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib, conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing 4 members of the gang including ring-leader Khawar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Sahianwala police have busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a police team, headed by SPO Madina Town Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib, conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing 4 members of the gang including ring-leader Khawar.

The dacoits were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and theft cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

