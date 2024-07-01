Open Menu

4 Member Gang Arrested Involved In Street Crimes, House Robberies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in various street crimes and house robberies in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station on Monday

According to police spokesman, the gang were identified as Ghafoor, Sajjad, Sadiq, and Janus Khan.

Police have recovered stolen items worth Rs. 350,000, a motorcycle, and weapons used in their crimes.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The gang has been shifted to jail for an identification parade, further revelations is expected during investigation.

SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar commended the efforts of the police team, stating that the suspects will be brought to court with solid evidence to ensure they are punished.

SP Khokhar also emphasized that strict action against organized and active gangs will be continued to ensure public safety.

