4-member gang busted

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have busted a four-member gang including a woman who used to deprive people of their money by using their pin code at different ATM machines.

According to police source, the accused -- Muhammad Imran of Sheikhupura, Nasreen Bibi of Farooqabad and Muhammad Irfan and Fiaz used to steal the pin code of ATM cards of the account-holders by entering the ATM cabins and later withdraw amount from the machine.

Further interrogation is in progress.