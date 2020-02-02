UrduPoint.com
4-member Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have busted a four-member gang including a woman who used to deprive people of their money by using their pin code at different ATM machines.

According to police source, the accused -- Muhammad Imran of Sheikhupura, Nasreen Bibi of Farooqabad and Muhammad Irfan and Fiaz used to steal the pin code of ATM cards of the account-holders by entering the ATM cabins and later withdraw amount from the machine.

Further interrogation is in progress.

