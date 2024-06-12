4-member gang involved in street crimes apprehended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) In a commendable crackdown against street crime, the Cantt police have apprehended a notorious gang of four members and confiscated six mobile phones, amounting Rs 1,02,000 and motorcycle from their possession.

The police also recovered weapons used in crime, said a press release issued here.

The gang members were identified as Mustafa, Timur, Rashid, and Adeel.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz, appreciated the performance of police team.