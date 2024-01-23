4 Member Gang Involved In Transformer Theft Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Police have arrested a 4 member gang involved in transformer theft during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a 4 member gang involved in transformer theft during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.
Police have also recovered 3 stolen transformers from their possession.
Gujar Khan police during action held the gang identified as Usman Javaid, Muhammad Usman, Painda Khan and Hamza.
The arrested gang, previously involved in transformer theft, had already been apprehended by Kalar Sayedan Police about a month ago, seizing transformers, cranks, and vehicles worth millions of rupees.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar commended the police teams.
He also said that all those involved would be brought to justice.
The spokesman informed that other accomplices of the accused would also be arrested.
Recent Stories
PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman
Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held
Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched
AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday
Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minorities in Hindutva-turned India facing growing threat: Experts9 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 319 minutes ago
-
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz9 minutes ago
-
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress9 minutes ago
-
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman9 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held12 minutes ago
-
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali12 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags22 minutes ago
-
SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology22 minutes ago
-
District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad22 minutes ago
-
CM launches Bannu economic Zone22 minutes ago