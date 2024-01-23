4 member gang involved in transformer theft held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a 4 member gang involved in transformer theft during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also recovered 3 stolen transformers from their possession.

Gujar Khan police during action held the gang identified as Usman Javaid, Muhammad Usman, Painda Khan and Hamza.

The arrested gang, previously involved in transformer theft, had already been apprehended by Kalar Sayedan Police about a month ago, seizing transformers, cranks, and vehicles worth millions of rupees.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar commended the police teams.

He also said that all those involved would be brought to justice.

The spokesman informed that other accomplices of the accused would also be arrested.