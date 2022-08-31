4 member gang of robbers busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taxila Police on Wednesday busted a four member gang of outlaws involved in street crimes and recovered of snatched cell phones, cash and other valuables

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Taxila Police on Wednesday busted a four member gang of outlaws involved in street crimes and recovered of snatched cell phones, cash and other valuables.

According to polices spokesperson, those who were arrested were identified as Hamza, Abdul Salam, Usman and Aziz Ullah.

He said looted items and weapons utilized in the different crimes were also recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the gang has confessed committing various street crimes in the area.