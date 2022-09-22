4-member gang of robbers busted

The Wah Cantonment Police busted a four-member gang involved in vehicle theft and recovered of 19 stolen motorcycles and a van

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police busted a four-member gang involved in vehicle theft and recovered of 19 stolen motorcycles and a van.

Sub-divisional Police Officer DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told media persons here on Thursday that during a crackdown launched against anti-social elements, the Wah Cantonment Police busted 'Shadda gang.'The arrested were identified as Shahzad alias Shadda, Noman, Syed Jan and Nehar Khan.