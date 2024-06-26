4 Member Notorious Afghan Robbers Gang Busted
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 09:49 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Attock Police on Wednesday busted a notorious and most wanted gang comprising four Persian-speaking Afghan nationals and recovered looted booty worth millions of rupees, which they robbed in various strikes in various parts of Hassanabdal.
According to a police spokesman, police acting on tip-off raided the robbers gang hideout near Wah and arrested the gang's four members, identified as Jehanzaib Khan, Ehsan Ullah, Hijrat Khan, and Khyal Muhammad. Police recovered looted booty, including 43 mobiles worth Rs 2 million, one car worth Rs 0.9 million, and cash worth over 0.1 million, which they robbed in various parts of Hassanabdal and Wah. The police registered a case against them and launched further investigation.
