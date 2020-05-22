UrduPoint.com
4-member Team Constituted To Investigate PIA Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:50 PM

4-member team constituted to investigate PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The government on Friday constituted a four-member team to investigate into the tragic accident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303, operating from Lahore to Karachi, that claimed dozens of precious lives.

According to the notification issued by the Aviation Division, the investigation team, headed by President Aircraft Accident and Investigation board (AAIB) Air Commodore Muhammad Usman Ghani, would be consisted of three members including AAIB Additional Director Technical Investigation, Wing Commander Malik Muhammad Imran, Operations Investigator of Pakistan Air Force Safety Board Kamra, Group Capitan Touqeer and Joint Director Air Traffic Control Operations AAIB Nasir Majeed.

"The Investigation Team shall exercise powers conferred by section 3 & 4, Rules 272 to 275 of Civil Aviation Rules, 1994 and furnish its report to this Division within the shortest possible time. However, a preliminary statement shall be issued within one month from the date of this notification."Earlier, soon after the ill-fated incident Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan expressed deep grief and sadness over the incident and had ordered the AAIB to conduct an "immediate inquiry" into the crash.

