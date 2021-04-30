UrduPoint.com
4-member Team Formed To Inquire Into Complaints Of Overseas Pakistanis In KSA: PMIC

Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

4-member team formed to inquire into complaints of overseas Pakistanis in KSA: PMIC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PM IC) Ahmed Yar Hiraj has constituted a four-member team to inquire into the matter of inefficiency of some officers and staff in Pakistan's Embassy in Saudi Arabia in the provision of various services to the overseas Pakistanis.

The team, headed by PMIC Member Syed Akif and including senior officers from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis, was constituted after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the complaints of diaspora in the Kingdom.

According to a press release issued by PMIC, the four-member Prime Minister Inspection Team (PMIT) among other issues will inquire into the following issues: a. Inefficiency in provision of various services to overseas Pakistanis in KSA; b. Extorting and fleecing our expatriate workers and overseas Pakistanis, causing delays on one pretext or the other, resulting in extraction under duress; c.

Examination of existing Complaint Resolution Mechanism, and failure to resolve problems of the Pakistani community in KSA; d. Examination of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in place to provide services and as to whether the SOPs provided relief or resulted in impediments in service delivery; ande. Recommendations to improve the provision of services to the overseas Pakistanis and expatriate workers based in KSA.

The PMIT has invited all the overseas Pakistanis, especially those in Saudi Arabia and other persons who have any information and knowledge in that regard to contact the PMIT by regular mail to Iftikhar Ahmed, Dy Director, PMIC, PMO, Islamabad or through whatsapp calls and messages at +923202546382 and email: complaints.ops@gmail.com by May 05, 2021.

