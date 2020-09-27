4-member team starts investigation in Talal Chaudhry case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A 4-member team constituted to probe the incident that took place at Abdullah Garden, in which, former MNA Talal Chaudhry was injured, has started investigation.

ASP Peoples Colony Abdul Khaliq along with other members visited the residence of MNA Aysha Rajab here on Sunday.

Talking to the media, the ASP said that committee members came here to record the statement of MNA but she was not available at her home. Her guard told the team that she was in Islamabad along with family members, he said.

He said that statement of Talal Chaudhry would also be recorded and final report would be submitted after completion of inquiry.

Earlier, City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry constituted a 4-member team to probe the incident. The team consists of ASP Peoples Colony Abdul Khaliq, SHO Madina Town Aftab Waseem, SHO Women Police Station Farrah Batool, and Chowki Incharge Chak 208-RB Bilal Iftikhar.

The team will probe the incident and submit report within 3 days,said police spokesperson.