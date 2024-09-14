4 Members Dacoit Gang Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Police have successfully arrested a four-member dacoit gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen vehicles, gold and cash amounting Rs 60,000 from their possessions during crackdown here on Saturday, a police spokesman said. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.
Gujjar Khan police during course of action held four members gang of dacoits who were identified as Manzoor, Shehzad, Shahid, and Rizwan.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar stated that intensive operations are underway to dismantle organized and active criminal gangs in the area. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
