Open Menu

4 Members Dacoit Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

4 members dacoit gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Police have successfully arrested a four-member dacoit gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen vehicles, gold and cash amounting Rs 60,000 from their possessions during crackdown here on Saturday, a police spokesman said. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

Gujjar Khan police during course of action held four members gang of dacoits who were identified as Manzoor, Shehzad, Shahid, and Rizwan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar stated that intensive operations are underway to dismantle organized and active criminal gangs in the area. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Progress Saddar Criminals Gold All From

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

26 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

10 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan