4 Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Held
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Police have arrested four members gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen motorcycle, amounting Rs 78,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested four members gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen motorcycle, amounting Rs 78,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.
Police have also recovered weapon used in the crimes.
According to police spokesman, Bani police held four members gang involved in street crimes who were identified as Muhammad Haq, Bashi Khan, Asad, and Sajjad.
Muhammad Haq, one of the key suspects, has been sent for an identification parade, and it is to be believed that more revelations about other crimes could surface during the investigation. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja praised the efforts of the police team, stating that those who threaten the safety and property of citizens will not escape justice.
