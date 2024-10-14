Open Menu

4 Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Held

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM

4 members gang involved in street crimes held

Police have arrested four members gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen motorcycle, amounting Rs 78,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested four members gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen motorcycle, amounting Rs 78,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

Police have also recovered weapon used in the crimes.

According to police spokesman, Bani police held four members gang involved in street crimes who were identified as Muhammad Haq, Bashi Khan, Asad, and Sajjad.

Muhammad Haq, one of the key suspects, has been sent for an identification parade, and it is to be believed that more revelations about other crimes could surface during the investigation. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja praised the efforts of the police team, stating that those who threaten the safety and property of citizens will not escape justice.

Related Topics

Police Bani Progress All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Naatia Mushaira held

Naatia Mushaira held

5 minutes ago
 NDF seeks setup Business centres for skilled women ..

NDF seeks setup Business centres for skilled women at District level in Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Seminar, walk held at IUB to mark Allied Health Pr ..

Seminar, walk held at IUB to mark Allied Health Professions Day

5 minutes ago
 NIM under-training officers visit Faisalabad

NIM under-training officers visit Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago
 No girl reported private college incident: Azma Bo ..

No girl reported private college incident: Azma Bokhari

3 minutes ago
PCP chairman visits APP, felicitates newly elected ..

PCP chairman visits APP, felicitates newly elected union body

3 minutes ago
 SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for f ..

SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability

42 minutes ago
 Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for chang ..

Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova

43 minutes ago
 BISP strives to help families achieve self-relianc ..

BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance

42 minutes ago
 Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convo ..

Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held

43 minutes ago
 Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX ..

Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan