UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Members Of A Family Die In Traffic Mishap In Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:46 PM

4 members of a family die in traffic mishap in motorway

4 persons including two children have died in traffic mishap on Motorway M2 near Sukhek

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) 4 persons including two children have died in traffic mishap on Motorway M2 near SukhekI,According to Rescue sources a speedy car on its way from Lahore to Jhooria village hit a truck from rear near Sukheke at Motorway-2 leaving 4 persons dead and 3 injured.According to the motorway police the resident of Bhalwar, Khushi Muhammad along with his family was returning from Lahore to his village.

On the way near Sukhekhi's rest area their car crashed into the truck, as a result all the 4 members of a family including Khushi Muhammad, Aqib, Asma, and Aqsa Bashri died on spot.

In the incident 3 persons got injured and are stated to be in critical condition.

They were shifted to the district hospital Pindi Bhattian.Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the district management to provide the best medical facilities, to the injured persons. He has also condoled with bereaved family over the death of 4 persons.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Dead Police Chief Minister Punjab Motorway Car Died Traffic Pindi Bhattian Family All From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.