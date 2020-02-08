4 members of a family die in traffic mishap in motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

4 persons including two children have died in traffic mishap on Motorway M2 near Sukhek

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) 4 persons including two children have died in traffic mishap on Motorway M2 near SukhekI,According to Rescue sources a speedy car on its way from Lahore to Jhooria village hit a truck from rear near Sukheke at Motorway-2 leaving 4 persons dead and 3 injured.According to the motorway police the resident of Bhalwar, Khushi Muhammad along with his family was returning from Lahore to his village.

On the way near Sukhekhi's rest area their car crashed into the truck, as a result all the 4 members of a family including Khushi Muhammad, Aqib, Asma, and Aqsa Bashri died on spot.

In the incident 3 persons got injured and are stated to be in critical condition.

They were shifted to the district hospital Pindi Bhattian.Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the district management to provide the best medical facilities, to the injured persons. He has also condoled with bereaved family over the death of 4 persons.