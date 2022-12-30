UrduPoint.com

4 Members Of Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

4 members of motorcycle-lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :City Tandlianwala police have arrested a notorious motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested four accused besides recovering stolen motorcycles and other valuable items from their possession.

According to Station House Officer City Tandlianwala police station Kashif Maan, during an operation against criminals police arrested four active members of a motorcycle-lifter gang including ring leader Mudassar Iqbal and his accomplices Ejaz alias Makhan, Muhammad Yaseen and Faisal who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 11 looted motorcycles, illicit weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Tandlianwala Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.