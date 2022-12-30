4 members of motorcycle-lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :City Tandlianwala police have arrested a notorious motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested four accused besides recovering stolen motorcycles and other valuable items from their possession.

According to Station House Officer City Tandlianwala police station Kashif Maan, during an operation against criminals police arrested four active members of a motorcycle-lifter gang including ring leader Mudassar Iqbal and his accomplices Ejaz alias Makhan, Muhammad Yaseen and Faisal who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 11 looted motorcycles, illicit weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them.