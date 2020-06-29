4 men held over weapon-display video

The police have arrested four youth on charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on the social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested four youth on charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on the social media.

A police spokesman said on Monday that four persons including Ahsan, Sufiyan, Farhan and Azeem, residents of Chak Jhumra, brandished some weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on the social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry took notice and directed the police concerned to arrest the accused without any delay.

A special team of Chak Jhumra police station was constituted, which conducted raids and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered two rifles (244-bore) and one rifle (8 mm) and bullets from their possession. The accused were sent behind the bars and further investigation was under way.