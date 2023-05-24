4 MEPCO Addl chief engineers get promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has promoted four additional chief engineers to the post of Chief Engineers with the approval of the Senior Selection board.

Engineer Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, who was serving as Director General HR & Admin MEPCO, has been promoted to the post of Chief Engineer in grade 20.

Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, who served as Chief Engineer/Customer Services Director on current charge basis, has been promoted to the post of Chief Engineer and appointed as Chief Engineer/Customer Services Director on a permanent basis.

Noor-ul- Hasan Dogar who was working on Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering on current charge basis has been promoted to the post of Chief Engineer on a permanent basis while Additional Chief Engineer (Technical Services) M&T II Bashir Ahmad Taunsvi has been promoted to the post of Assistant Chief Engineer and posted as Chief Strategic Planner MEPCO.