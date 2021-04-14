UrduPoint.com
4 Million Acre Cotton Sowing Target To Be Achieved In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

4 million acre cotton sowing target to be achieved in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Government has set cotton sowing target at four million acres in Punjab and agriculture department was making strenuous efforts to achieve target and advocating sowing of registered varieties to improve cotton production.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement that Rs 1000 subsidy was being extended to farmers on purchase of cotton seed bags for their encouragement adding that registered varieties including IUB-2013, FH-142, BS-15, MNH-886, Nayab-878, and Nayab Kiran were included in the subsidy scheme.

He said that Rs 1000 per seed bag subsidy was being extended on 10kg bag of seed with fur and 6 kilogram fur-free seed bag. Farmers from Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Faisalabad divisions besides those from Mianwali and Bakhar can avail the subsidy.

Subsidy can only be availed through vouchers in seed bags. Farmers should seek seed bags with vouchers from the merchant and get themselves registered with the local office of agriculture extension to claim subsidy. Farmers can avail subsidy on maximum two seed bags.

