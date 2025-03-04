4 million deserving families to take benefit from PM’s Ramazan relief package: Karim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League- N( PML-N) Balochistan senior central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday said that more than 4 million deserving families would benefit from the Prime Minister’s 20 billion rupees Ramazan relief package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League- N( PML-N) Balochistan senior central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday said that more than 4 million deserving families would benefit from the Prime Minister’s 20 billion rupees Ramazan relief package.

He said that the month of Ramazan is a month of blessings and mercy, in this holy month, we should take special care of the poor, widows and orphans around us.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the Ramazan is a month of blessings and mercy as well as forgiveness of sins, in the blessed month of Ramazan, we should spend maximum time in worship.

He said that it is the moral and social responsibility of all of us to help people in white who cannot ask for help from anyone due to their constraints.

He said that with the arrival of the holy month, the wholesalers have increased the prices of food items, fruits and vegetables many times, which has increased the problems of the poor people.

He said that the Federal and provincial governments should take strict action against those who create artificial inflation, and ensure the provision of food items to the people at concessional rates during the holy month.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a special Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package of Rs. 20 billion for the poor, deserving people, wives and orphans during Ramazan saying that more than 4 million families from Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would benefit from it.

APP/arb