4 mine workers lose lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A coal mine collapsed in Jhimpir, Thatta district, near Hyderabad claimed four lives on Thursday. According to the police, 5 labourers were working in the mine when suddenly caved collapsed.

The police said workers were pulled out dead while 3 injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where 2 of them later succumbed to their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Mehboob Ali Pathan, Gul Wahid Pathan, Fakir Gul Pathan and Daud Khan Pathan who belonged to Swat.

The police informed that Mehboob and Gul Wahid were pulled out dead from the mine while Fakir Gul and Daud died later. The cause of the collapse is still not known but the district administration has sealed the mine and initiated an inquiry.