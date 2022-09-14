4 mln saplings to be planted in Balochistan this year: Sardar Masood

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Forest and Wildlife Sardar Masood Loni on Wednesday said that about four million saplings would be planted in the province this year during a tree plantation drive.

The provincial minister said trees were important to protect the environment and decrease pollution in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing officers on the occasion of a briefing given by Secretary Forest Imran Khan about the tree plantation drive.

Masood said that a target of planting four million trees till December was set, out of which two million saplings had been planted so far, while a target of 10 million trees had been set for the province during the next year.

He said that the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on cutting of trees and hunting of migratory birds, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal hunting under the Forest Act.

He said that in the past, there was rapid deforestation and birds that came to Balochistan after migrating from other countries were hunted. But now it was the responsibility of the officers and staff of the Forest Department to protect the forests and the visiting birds, and no negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he added.

Masood said that the department had established mega nurseries in the province where saplings were planted. Citizens also have the responsibility to not only plant more trees, but also to protect them in order to keep the environment clean.