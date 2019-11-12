UrduPoint.com
4 Model Bazaars Setup In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:42 PM

4 model bazaars setup in Faisalabad

The district administration has set up four model bazars at different localities of the city to provide selected daily use commodities to consumers on fixed prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) The district administration has set up four model bazars at different localities of the city to provide selected daily use commodities to consumers on fixed prices.

The model bazars have been made functional at Riaz Shahid Chowk islam Nagar, Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Kaleem Shaheed Park and Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Madina Town.

As many as 11 selected items including Potato, Onion, Tomato, Pulses of Masoor, Moong, White Grams, Rice, Sugar, Flour and Ghee are available in these model bazars on reduced prices to provide relief to general public.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the model bazaars to check the availability, quality and prices of daily use commodities.

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, AC Sadar Nazia Mohal and other officers were also accompanied with him.

The deputy commissioner directed for uninterrupted supply of the selected essential items to facilitate the consumers. He stressed the need for displaying price tags on each and every item and difference between the price of general market and model bazaar should clearly be indicated on these price tags.

He also interacted with the consumers and asked about the quality and prices of commodities.

He said necessary steps were being taken to control the price hike under the directions of Punjab government.

He informed that 47 Price Control Magistrates were active in the markets to check the prices of the essential commodities continuously.

He said no shopkeeper would be allowed for overcharging and profiteers were being dealt with an iron hand.

