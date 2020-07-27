UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 More Arrested In Chontra Killing Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

4 more arrested in Chontra killing case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi police Monday arrested four more accused in connection with Chontra killing case.

According to the city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, main accused Rab Nawaz's two sons, Danish and Akram, and his brother and nephew namely Aqib have been sent behind the bars.

The were arrested during raids conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Tariq Walait and SP Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed.

The main accused Danish has confessed his crime of killing women and children in revenge on his mother's murder.

The number of the arrested accused in the firing incident has surged to six.

The police said 10 accused were named in the case out of which six had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused including the principal accused Rab Nawaz.

The CPO said all the accused allegedly involved in the brutal and cold-blooded murders would be sent behind the bars.

On July 24, at least nine members of the same family, including children and women were gunned down and three others sustained bullet injuries when somearmed men attacked their house in Miyal village, located in suburbs of Rawalpindi.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Attack Police Rawalpindi Same Saddar July Women Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends third medical aid shipment to Colombia i ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment impleme ..

16 minutes ago

First-ever bone marrow transplant successfully con ..

31 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

52 minutes ago

Qatar Submits Official Request to Host 2032 Summer ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh met Nayar Bukhari, Farhatulla ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.