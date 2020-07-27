4 more arrested in Chontra killing case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi police Monday arrested four more accused in connection with Chontra killing case.

According to the city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, main accused Rab Nawaz's two sons, Danish and Akram, and his brother and nephew namely Aqib have been sent behind the bars.

The were arrested during raids conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Tariq Walait and SP Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed.

The main accused Danish has confessed his crime of killing women and children in revenge on his mother's murder.

The number of the arrested accused in the firing incident has surged to six.

The police said 10 accused were named in the case out of which six had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused including the principal accused Rab Nawaz.

The CPO said all the accused allegedly involved in the brutal and cold-blooded murders would be sent behind the bars.

On July 24, at least nine members of the same family, including children and women were gunned down and three others sustained bullet injuries when somearmed men attacked their house in Miyal village, located in suburbs of Rawalpindi.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack.